HCMC cares for over 1.4 million people during Tet 2024

On the morning of February 20, the HCMC People's Committee held a conference to review the organization and care efforts during the Tet holiday and to meet with the Chairpersons of the People's Committees of wards, communes, and townships for 2024.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Member of the Politburo and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee; Mr. Phan Van Mai, Member of the Central Party Committee, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, and Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee; Ms. Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council; and Ms. Tran Kim Yen, Member of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairwoman of the HCMC Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee; along with leaders from districts, Thu Duc City, and Chairpersons of the People's Committees from wards, communes, and townships attended the meeting.

In the summary report on the organization and care activities for the 2024 Lunar New Year, Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, emphasized the city's focused and proactive implementation of all Party and State policies and regimes for revolutionary contributors and those in need. During the 2024 Lunar New Year, HCMC increased its support for policy beneficiaries and extended care to vulnerable groups in society, aiming to ensure that "no impoverished household is excluded from the nation's traditional Tet celebrations."

The total budget for the 2024 Lunar New Year care initiatives amounted to over VND1.29 trillion, up 5.27 percent compared to the previous year. This funding was sourced from both the State budget and social contributions. Specifically, the central budget allocated over VND12.7 billion, the city budget allocated over VND915.1 billion, district and Thu Duc City budgets allocated over VND39.6 billion, and fundraising efforts contributed over VND326.7 billion. HCMC extended care to more than 1.4 million individuals, an increase of 115,833 compared to the 2023 Lunar New Year.

HCMC meticulously and solemnly organized meetings with former leaders of the Party and State, retired generals, senior revolutionary veterans who were imprisoned or exiled by the enemy, grassroots officials, city departments, and agencies, as well as various organizations and units to carry out tasks during the Lunar New Year.

The supervision of salary payments and bonuses before and during the Tet holiday received considerable attention from the city. The city closely monitored and coordinated with the HCMC Labor Union and the HCMC Social Insurance to devise measures to enhance supervision of salary payments, bonuses, and other allowances and supports for workers, ensuring accuracy, sufficiency, and timeliness from enterprises.

A notable achievement was the successful organization of the Homeland Spring 2024 program, which held significant importance. This event wasn't solely a festival for expatriates but also for the people of HCMC and the nation, showcasing the strength of national unity and the profound spirit of national solidarity and harmony.

It further underscores the Party's perspective and State policies regarding overseas Vietnamese communities, emphasizing their integral role and valuable contributions to the development of HCMC and the nation, heading toward the upcoming commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975 - April 30, 2025).

Furthermore, the market stabilization program continued to be effectively implemented, preventing localized shortages or price spikes. Enhanced management of prices, market regulation, and demand forecasting, coupled with improved preparation and supply of goods, resulted in a well-maintained market supply-demand situation this year, ensuring that people's needs during the Tet holiday were adequately met without any surplus or scarcity issues.

Political security and social order remained steadfastly maintained and ensured. The regulations governing the coordination of cultural and sports events, which draw large crowds, were effectively enforced, contributing to the safety and security of festivals and events during the Tet holiday. Religious activities proceeded smoothly without any adverse effects on security or order.

The local communities proactively collaborated with the local authorities to create green, clean, and aesthetically pleasing streets and alleys. They organized flower and lighting decorations and hoisted the national flag, fostering a warm atmosphere imbued with the spirit of solidarity and kinship during the traditional Tet holiday, as well as the bond between the local government and the people.

