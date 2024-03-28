HCMC, Canada promote practical cooperation for fruitful outcomes

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai hosted a reception for Canadian Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade, and Economic Development Mary Ng in the city on March 28.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (R) receives Canadian Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade, and Economic Development Mary Ng in the city on March 28. (Photo: SGGP)

Addressing the event, the city’s Chairman highly appreciated the visit to Vietnam taken by Ms. Mary Ng and her delegation of more than 100 leading Canadian businesses to promote economic, trade, investment, and tourism cooperation.

He affirmed that HCMC always takes the responsibility and pioneering role in implementing Vietnam's commitments with other countries, including Canada.

According to Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, the trade turnover between Canada and HCMC has increased but has not reached its full potential yet, especially taking advantage of opportunities within the framework of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

He hoped that the two sides would continue to closely coordinate to promote cooperation in areas of mutual interest and strength, for the common development and prosperity.

HCMC highly treasured Canada’s achievements in the fields of digital transformation and sustainable development and hoped to learn about the experiences of the Canadian government.

In addition, the southern metropolis wants to cooperate with Canada in the sector of education and training to produce high-quality human resources and enhance the quality of human resources for international economic integration, he added.

The Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee proposed the two sides coordinate to organize training programs and exchanges between educational facilities and open more Canadian schools in the city, especially universities. In addition, the city also wants to learn about Canada's experience in applying technology to sustainable development.

HCMC's leaders receive Canadian Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade, and Economic Development Mary Ng and businesses. (Photo: SGGP)

Canadian Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade, and Economic Development Mary Ng said that the bilateral trade between the two countries has increased by 117 percent since both nations joined the CPTPP.

Canadian enterprises’ visit to HCMC showed that Canada greatly appreciated the friendship, partnership, and alliance with Vietnam and HCMC. Canadian enterprises and investors also highly value business opportunities in the city and take these advantages to deepen the relationship between the two countries.

Canada and HCMC need to offer more favorable conditions for businesses to operate smoothly and create more jobs contributing to economic development.

By Xuan Hanh – Translated by Kim Khanh