HCMC building comprehensively strong armed force

Secretary Nguyen Van Nen of the HCMC Party Committee is chairing the meeting (Photo: SGGP)



In his opening speech, Secretary Nguyen Van Nen mentioned the aim of the meeting to evaluate the management and operation of this year’s tasks and introduced next year’s key missions.

He proposed that participants focus on discussing to reach a consensus on the result report for the military and national defense tasks in the city in 2023 and on a resolution for the counterparts in the following year as well as reinforcing the municipal Military Party Committee in 2024.

Secretary Nen is talking with meeting participants (Photo: SGGP)



Major General Tran Vinh Ngoc, Deputy Political Commissar of Military Zone 7, suggested that in 2024, the HCMC Military Party Committee continue to cooperate with related agencies to always update the current situation in the city in order to provide proper consultation for the local party committees and authorities to address arisen problems effectively. It is also necessary to pay attention to the recruitment and training of military personnel.

Chairman Phan Van Mai of the HCMC People’s Committee is taking part in the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

Major General Tran Van Trai, Deputy Commander of the HCMC Command, briefly reported prominent results of the military and national defense tasks in the city in 2023, together with new missions for next year.

In particular, about 47,800 officers were updated with necessary national defense and security knowledge. Training sessions on national defense and security were held for nearly 428,000 students in all schools in the city. The HCMC Council of Military Service sent more than 3,800 citizens to enlist, completing 100 percent of the assigned target.

Major General Phan Van Xung, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Military Party Committee is delivering his speech (Photo: SGGP)



The HCMC Party Committee and Command successfully directed the local party committees in the city to complete the project ‘Renovating Political Education at Local Units’; to establish Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space in each locality of HCMC, especially in Thanh An Commune of Can Gio District; to carry out the scheme ‘Smart Mass Mobilization – Border Connection’ in the provinces of Dak Lak, Kon Tum, Tay Ninh, and Binh Phuoc; to excellently observe the instructions of Military Zone 7 ‘Rear Units and Localities Support Front-line Counterparts’.

By Van Minh – Translated by Thanh Tam