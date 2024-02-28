HCMC boosts tourism promotion to lure travelers

Ho Chi Minh City's tourism industry has recorded positive signs as many international travelers have chosen the metropolis as part of their journeys in early 2024.

International travelers in HCMC (photo: thanhnien.vn)

The southern hub served 75,000 foreign visitors during the recent Lunar New Year (Tet), up 15.4 percent compared to the same period last year, according to statistics from the municipal Department of Tourism.

To achieve the goal of welcoming 6 million international visitors in 2024, the city’s tourism sector is stepping up promotion activities abroad, focusing on key markets.

Tourism businesses in HCMC predicted that Northeast Asia, Southeast Asia, Europe, India, and the Middle East will be potential markets in 2024, and have deployed plans to welcome a wave of international visitors this year.

Nguyen Nguyet Van Khanh, Marketing Director of Vietravel, said that strengthening the promotion of Vietnamese tourism in target markets is one of the plans implemented by the business in 2024 to attract international visitors, apart from diversifying tourism products.

In addition to cooperating with large travel partners with a stable source of tourists in potential markets, Vietravel has also expanded cooperation with reputable partners in key markets to promote the image of Vietnam’s tourism, Khanh said.

It has also accelerated digital transformation to develop multi-channel online sales to retail customers, towards increasing the number of young international tourists.

The municipal Department of Tourism will implement six tourism promotion programs abroad in 2024, focusing in key markets such as the US, the UK, Germany, Singapore, and Australia, to support tourism businesses connect with foreign partners.

Vietnamplus