Airlines crack down on lithium power bank use onboard

Vietnam Airlines announced that it is continuing to strictly enforce regulations on the transportation of lithium portable power banks aboard its flights on September 9.

Heat-resistant gloves, fire- and smoke containment bags for responding to lithium battery incidents

Under the new regulations, the use of power banks equipped with high-capacity lithium-ion batteries is strictly prohibited throughout all flights operated by Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines, and VASCO. Passengers carrying such devices in their hand luggage are required to declare them at check-in and ensure they are placed in a visible, easily accessible location to facilitate inspection and the prompt detection of any irregularities.

Onboard its aircraft, Vietnam Airlines has equipped its crew with specialized tools such as heat-resistant gloves and fire and smoke containment bags to effectively respond to any incidents involving lithium batteries.

All of these safety devices are supplied by leading global manufacturers and have been approved by the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam. In addition, all flight crew members have undergone thorough training to ensure they can respond quickly and effectively to any unexpected situations.

Vietnam Airlines is currently working in coordination with the Immigration Department of Vietnam (A08) under the Ministry of Public Security to strengthen screening measures at major international airports such as Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat. The aim is to prevent potential risks from the ground up and minimize safety hazards during flights.

According to international aviation safety standards, lithium batteries are strictly prohibited in checked baggage due to the high risk of fire or explosion if damaged or overheated. Several international airlines have reported incidents of fires and smoke in passenger cabins related to lithium batteries. On September 1, 2025, a leading technology corporation was forced to issue a global recall of a 20,000 mAh power bank model due to overheating risks that could potentially lead to fire or explosion.

Several major airlines, including China Airlines, Korean Air, Hong Kong Airlines, Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific, and Emirates, have also implemented bans this year on the use of lithium power banks onboard aircraft.

By Bich Quyen—Translated by Kim Khanh