HCMC, Bloomberg enhance information sharing

On the afternoon of March 26, Mr. Vo Van Hoan, Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, hosted Ms. Sarah Wells, Senior Executive Editor at Bloomberg News in the Asia-Pacific Region, during her visit and work in Ho Chi Minh City.

At the meeting, Mr. Vo Van Hoan, Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, praised Bloomberg's operations, including its representative office in Ho Chi Minh City. Deputy Chairman Vo Van Hoan briefed Ms. Sarah Wells on the socioeconomic landscape of Ho Chi Minh City, highlighting the areas of economy, finance, and investment within the context of the city's emphasis on sustainable growth and digital transformation.

Mr. Vo Van Hoan emphasized the city's commitment to providing Bloomberg with timely and accurate information on the economic status of HCMC. Regarding the semiconductor industry, HCMC Deputy Chairman Vo Van Hoan mentioned that the city has trained over 2,000 professionals in this field. Additionally, HCMC has been a preferred destination for many leading global investors in the semiconductor industry for over a decade, including companies from the US. The city also boasts available land resources, stable electricity supply, and increasingly refined policy mechanisms to attract more semiconductor investors.

Ms. Sarah Wells also introduced Bloomberg's operations to the Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, Vo Van Hoan. She highlighted Bloomberg's global presence with 2,500 employees, focusing primarily on economic and financial information. Ms. Sarah Wells emphasized Bloomberg's strong interest in covering Vietnam due to its growing significance globally. She mentioned that Bloomberg's HCMC office is particularly active due to the city's dynamic economic landscape. Furthermore, Ms. Sarah Wells expressed Bloomberg's intention to increase coverage of Ho Chi Minh City's economic development programs and investment attraction efforts in the near future.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Da Nguyet