HCMC, Binh Duong cooperate to invest in transportation connectivity projects

Chairman of the Binh Duong Provincial People's Committee Vo Van Minh and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong co-chaired a working session reporting the results of bilateral cooperation between the two localities.

The working session took place at the Binh Duong Provincial Administrative Center in Binh Duong Province on the afternoon of February 28.

Following the reports of cooperation result for period 2023-2024, both localities have coordinated on key projects, including the implementation of component projects of Ring Road No.3 and Ring Road No. 4 in Ho Chi Minh City, studies on extending Metro Line 1 to Binh Duong Province, construction material supply for component projects under the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road No.3 construction and investment project, and the projects to raise the clearance of Binh Trieu 1 bridge and Binh Phuoc 1 bridge on Saigon River and so on.

Ho Chi Minh City and Binh Duong Province research and develop an extended urban railway line to Binh Duong Province as proposed by the locality.

Speaking at the session, Chairman of the Binh Duong Provincial People's Committee Vo Van Minh stated that Binh Duong Province is prioritizing investments in major arterial roads to enhance regional connectivity and alleviate congestion on key transport routes, open up many opportunities for cooperation and attract investment in the region.

Additionally, the province will review and expand road projects linking to Ho Chi Minh City and continue to further coordinate and implement solutions to ensure a stable supply of sand for key projects in the Southeastern region.

During the meeting, leaders of Ho Chi Minh City and Binh Duong Province came into agreement to establish a joint working team to research and develop an extended urban railway line as proposed by Binh Duong Province.

By Xuan Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong