HCMC, Binh Duong, Ba Ria-Vung Tau reach consensus on multiple key issues

The Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee in coordination with the city's Department of Culture and Sports yesterday held a press conference to provide updates on the city’s socio-economic issues.

Attending the event was Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong, Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Internal Affairs Vo Ngoc Quoc Thuan speaks at the press conference.

In a speech at the press conference focusing on preparations for the proposed merger of Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong Province and Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Internal Affairs Vo Ngoc Quoc Thuan stated that the Organizing Committees, Party Committees and Departments of Internal Affairs of all three localities have recently reached consensus on multiple key issues.

These include proposing that the Party Standing Committees of the three localities establish a steering committee for reorganizing administrative units and a working group to handle matters regarding border disputes, name new communes and wards to avoid duplication, and submit a new administrative map of Ho Chi Minh City after the merger upon reaching consensus to submit to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Standing Committee of the National Assembly before a final decision is made by the National Assembly.

Trio Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong and Ba Ria-Vung Tau provinces have also coordinated in making the proposal for the reorganization of provincial-level administrative units.

This includes proposed plans for the use of public assets, the location of government headquarters and human resource allocation; the political and administrative headquarters of the new administrative unit which will be located in Ho Chi Minh City, with two additional branches in Binh Duong and Ba Ria - Vung Tau.

Regarding the series of activities celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975- April 30, 2025), Head of the Arts Division of Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Culture and Sports Nguyen Tan Kiet informed that a rehearsal featuring 10,500 drones would be performed at 10 p.m. on April 29, while the official performances would take place from 8:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. on April 30 over the Saigon River in the area between Thu Duc City and District 1.

Additionally, a 3D mapping art program combining music, lights and performance art will take place at the square in front of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee headquarters, 86 Le Thanh Ton Street, District 1 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on April 19, 26, 29 and 30, with the participation of foreign artists from France, Singapore and Belgium.

People can also enjoy exhibitions and film screenings commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification. The program will run from April 26 to May 2 at Nguyen Hue Walking Street, showcasing approximately 300 photos sourced from archives, cinematic works, and collections along with images of the people, daily life and development of Ho Chi Minh City.

By Thu Huong, Cam Tuyet- Translated by Huyen Huong