HCMC, Binh Duong, Ba Ria-Vung Tau discuss government restructuring plans

The People’s Committee of HCMC in coordination with the People’s Committees of Ba Ria–Vung Tau and Binh Duong provinces, convened a conference to discuss the reorganization of local government, departments, and public service units on June 16.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc delivers a speech at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

The meeting was held as part of efforts to implement Resolution 202/2025/QH15, recently adopted by the National Assembly, on the reorganization of provincial-level administrative units.

Attending the event were Vice Secretary cum Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc; Vice Secretary cum Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ba Ria–Vung Tau Province, Nguyen Van Tho; and Vice Secretary cum Chairman of the People’s Committee of Binh Duong Province, Vo Van Minh.

In his opening speech, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc said that the newly established Ho Chi Minh City will officially begin operations on July 1. It marks the birth of a new development space, spanning over 6,770 square kilometers and home to more than 13.7 million people. Following the administrative reorganization, the new city will consist of 168 administrative units, including 113 wards, 54 communes, and one special economic zone.

He noted that the city is currently expediting efforts to finalize its administrative apparatus, infrastructure, and other essential conditions in preparation for the official launch, with a target completion date of June 30.

Chief of the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Dang Quoc Toan speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

To ensure a smooth transition and meet the requirements for merging and reorganizing provincial-level administrative units, and building 2-tier local government model, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc suggested leaders of the three merging localities along with relevant departments and agencies to discuss and reach consensus on key guiding principles for restructuring, focusing on harmonizing the operations of the new local government framework.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee called on delegates to review and provide opinions to timely complete the draft proposals to submit them to the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for final remarks. Following Party approval, the proposals will be presented to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council for adoption, enabling full implementation to begin on July 1.

He also emphasized the urgent need to allocate the 2025 operating budget to newly formed communes and wards and to promptly consider the appointment of Party Executive Committees, Party Standing Committees, and leadership positions within the People’s Councils, People’s Committees, and various municipal and grassroots-level agencies.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Home Affairs, Vo Ngoc Quoc Thuan, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Additionally, final decisions regarding the reassignment of civil servants, public employees, and workers and the handover of organizations, assets, machinery, equipment, and documents must be carried out efficiently to ensure a smooth transition to the new administrative units.

He stressed the importance of avoiding waste and maximizing the use of existing facilities and infrastructure, with a priority on repurposing redundant buildings for essential public services such as healthcare, education, and cultural activities.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee urged delegates to conduct thorough discussions to select the Public Administrative Service Center under the direct authority of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee or the Office of the People’s Committee. It aims to ensure a streamlined, consistent, and uninterrupted administrative process that best serves both citizens and businesses.

He also highlighted the need to address key issues related to administrative decentralization, delegation of authority, and the delimitation of responsibilities within the local government apparatus for effective and efficient state management operations.

All draft proposals, plans, and tasks from now until July 1 must be thoroughly discussed, concluded, and implemented synchronously and closely. From July 1 onward, the entire political system of Ho Chi Minh City will be officially in operation to fulfill its mission of driving socio-economic development, improving the material and spiritual well-being of the people, and contributing to the growth of a prosperous, civilized, modern, compassionate Ho Chi Minh City and bringing the country into a new era—the era of national rise.

By Ngo Binh—Translated by Kim Khanh