HCMC bestows recognition on 88 most distinguished students

Head Nguyen Manh Cuong and Secretary of the City Youth Union Ngo Minh Hai give certificates of merit to outstanding students

The Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Student Association, in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City Student Support Center, successfully held the 11th "Honoring Valedictorians" program. This year, the program recognized 88 exceptional students, comprising 43 entrance valedictorians and 45 graduating valedictorians.

Speaking at the program, Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong praised the achievements of the valedictorians.

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong praises the achievements of the valedictorians.

He emphasized that the achievements of these valedictorians are attributable not solely to their individual perseverance and rigorous academic training but also to the unwavering support provided by their families, schools, and the broader community, as well as the consistent attention and nurturing afforded by the city's governing bodies.

Head Nguyen Manh Cuong expressed the aspiration that the valedictorians would continue to cultivate academic excellence, master their respective fields of knowledge, and actively participate in youth movement activities at all levels. He encouraged them to develop essential skills and strive to become exemplary young citizens who serve as positive role models for their peers.

Moreover, these students are poised to become future intellectual leaders and global citizens, contributing significantly to the nation's development and integration.

He recommended that the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union and the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Student Association actively oversee the execution of Project 01 initiated by the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, which focuses on nurturing young talents and future leaders from 2020 to 2035.

Furthermore, he urged the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People's Council, and People's Committee to develop mechanisms and policies that fully leverage the capabilities of the city's youth, who will play a crucial role in shaping the future development of both the city and the nation.

Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc and Vice Chairwoman of the City People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy give certificates of merit to outstanding students.

Simultaneously, he suggested that the Party Committee and the Board of Directors of universities, colleges and academies in the city continue to create a friendly learning environment, aiming at the goal of comprehensive development of students; orient and promote the creativity and scientific research of students, creating the best conditions for them to develop both knowledge and skills.

This year, 43 valedictorians admitted to universities, colleges, academies, and junior colleges all achieved qualifying scores of 26 points or higher (24 points or higher for college students). Many students achieved high results in excellent student exams, Olympic exams for many subjects while others were exemplary students, 3-good students of the school and the city. They are not only exemplary in studying but also actively participate in Youth Union and social activities.

By Cam Tuyet – Translated By Anh Quan