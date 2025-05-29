HCMC, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Binh Duong prepare personnel plans

The leadership of Ho Chi Minh City, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, and Binh Duong provinces have closely coordinated and proactively carried out assigned tasks in accordance with the prescribed timeline.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (C), Secretary of the Binh Duong Provincial Party Committee Nguyen Van Loi (L) and Secretary of the Party Committee cum Chairman of the People’s Council of Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province Pham Viet Thanh chair the conference on May 14. (Photo: SGGP)

The Steering Committee for drafting the project to arrange and merge Ho Chi Minh City, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, and Binh Duong provinces has released an official statement summarizing the conclusions made by the head of the Steering Committee, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen.

The conclusions were made at a conference to review the implementation, coordination, and progress of the merger of provincial and communal administrative units jointly held by the Standing Committees of the Party Committees of Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong, and Ba Ria-Vung Tau provinces on May 14.

To ensure the effective implementation of the restructuring of administrative units, the localities have agreed to prioritize the selection and appointment of qualified personnel capable of meeting the demands of the new context and responsibilities, ensuring the apparatus of the political system operates evenly, smoothly, and transparently according to a new organizational model that is closer to the people, more responsive to their needs, and better serves the public.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and delegates review a map of key projects across three localities. (Photo: SGGP)

In addition, the city and provinces must focus on addressing policies for each group and individual among the current cadres, ensuring consistency and alignment across all three localities; preparing personnel plans at the ward, commune, and special administrative zone levels; and building staffing plans for the Executive Committee, the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee. Each personnel arrangement will be thoroughly analyzed and evaluated to ensure appropriate placement based on the capability to operate effectively under the new conditions.

In addition, efforts will be concentrated on preparing for the upcoming Party congresses at all levels for the 2025-2030 term in accordance with Directive No. 45-CT/TW of the Politburo on Party Congresses at all levels towards the 14th National Congress of the Party and the 12th Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

At the same time, localities continue to strictly implement Politburo’s Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on advancing science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation and the ongoing digital transformation to ensure seamless, efficient, and well-coordinated operations across all units, thereby improving services for citizens and businesses.

Related News Urban agglomeration expected to be established after merger

By Thu Huong—Translated by Kim Khanh