HCMC authorities crack down on illegal passenger transport before Tet

A coach is illegally picking up passengers at a makeshift station on National Highway 1A passing the Go May Overpass in Binh Tan District

At 5:00 p.m. on January 13, a group of 5-7 passengers, burdened with luggage, were waiting for transport at the base of the Go May Overpass on National Highway 1A (Binh Tan District). Many were also present to dispatch parcels to provincial destinations. Within ten minutes, a Thanh H. coach, approaching from the overpass, abruptly pulled over, causing surrounding traffic to decelerate sharply and creating a localized bottleneck.

Subsequently, vehicles operated by S. Limousine and N. Y. also halted at this impromptu stop to collect passengers. “Standing here, you can find transport to virtually anywhere: Binh Thuan, Tay Ninh, Tuy Hoa… Waits are minimal, typically 10-15 minutes. Pre-arranged pick-ups are also readily available,” a waiting passenger confirmed.

Along the section passing Binh Tan District of National Highway 1A, the pervasive presence of these illegal coach operations is readily apparent, with passengers congregating at bus stops, petrol stations, and roadside refreshment vendors. As dusk descends, both passenger numbers and the frequency of these unauthorized services increase markedly.

Similar activity is observed day and night in Thu Duc City. Along Kha Van Can Street (Hiep Binh Chanh Ward), nearly a dozen petrol stations such as Petro Binh P. and Hoang L. have become de facto illegal coach stops, with constant traffic from operators.

At approximately 2:00 p.m. on January 14, the Long K parking lot (located at the address of 502 National Highway 13, Hiep Binh Phuoc Ward, Thu Duc City) was a hub of activity. Upon arrival, staff immediately inquire about passengers’ destinations and preferred transport providers, directing them to a makeshift “waiting area”.

This “waiting area” is a rudimentary structure with corrugated iron partitions, fronted by a restaurant as a facade. Inside, dozens of passengers with luggage congregate. Deeper within the lot, a dozen coaches bearing the Manh H., Bay V., and Cuc T. brands are being loaded by staff.

This unauthorized activity extends into the city center, with numerous illegal stops operating on Nguyen Duy Duong Street (District 5), frequented by Vo Cuc P. and Kim Manh H. coaches. Tan Lap T. also regularly picks up and drops off passengers at 84 Hung Vuong Street (District 5). These operations routinely disrupt traffic flow, forcing other vehicles to halt and causing significant congestion and safety hazards.

Passengers are waiting for their coach at a temporary station on National Highway No 13 in Thu Duc City

Recently, the HCMC People’s Committee imposed a substantial fine of over VND13.6 billion ($536,000) on Truong Nhat Le for the unauthorized conversion of agricultural land into a parking lot (Lot 39) at the intersection of National Highway 1A and Street 18 (Binh Hung Hoa Ward, Binh Tan District).

This site had become a de facto inter-provincial coach terminal, with regular pick-up and drop-off activities. Its location at a busy intersection exacerbated local traffic congestion. Following decisive action by authorities, operations at Lot 39 have ceased.

The HCMC Department of Transport Inspectorate has identified 79 unauthorized pick-up and drop-off points across Thu Duc City and various districts. Thu Duc City has the highest concentration, with 22 locations along National Highway 13, Kha Van Can Street, and Lien Phuong Street, followed by District 5 (18 locations), Districts 10 and 1 (8 locations each), Binh Tan District (7 locations), and other districts with 1-5 locations.

In response, the municipal Department of Transport has requested increased patrols and enforcement from the police forces of HCMC as well as all districts and Thu Duc City.

Chairman Le Trung Tinh of the HCMC Passenger Transport Association observed that many passengers opt for these illegal stops due to convenience and speed. He suggested that official coach stations should adapt their operations and shuttle services to better meet passenger needs.

Deputy Director Nguyen Lam Hai of the new East Coach Station also advocated for a review of inter-provincial coach routes and connectivity with existing inter-provincial bus stations located at city gateways. He proposed a ban on inter-provincial passenger vehicles with more than 16 seats entering the city center (excluding specialised transport), aiming to alleviate congestion and improve road safety.

Deputy Director Nguyen Lam Hai also reported that, as of January 12, approximately 153 passengers per day use the metro to travel from the city centre to the new East Coach Station for onward travel to other provinces, with an average of 218 passengers per day traveling in the opposite direction. This indicates increasing adoption of the metro for convenient and efficient access to the coach station.

By Hai Ngoc – Translated by Thanh Tam