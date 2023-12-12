HCMC authorities continue to seek effective ways to support businesses

Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai (L)

The city chairman made the statement at the Ho Chi Minh City Young Business Association (YBA)’s 12th Congress of Delegates in the term 2023–2026. He affirmed the city government's support by creating a good investment environment for the YBA’s activities and enterprises’ production and business.

For the coming term with the theme ‘Commitment - Innovation - Breakthrough – Rise’, the YBA is determined to continue promoting innovation which will pave the way for breakthrough strategies in their business so that young entrepreneurs in Ho Chi Minh City can expand their operations and reach more markets contributing more practically to the city's development.

Speaking at the congress, Mr. Phan Van Mai said that despite facing enormous challenges, young businesses and entrepreneurs have proactively restructured and changed to adapt to new situations.

According to Chairman Phan Van Mai, Ho Chi Minh City will work on a project to support small and medium enterprises in the next year. At the same time, the city will implement a project to build a team of leading businesses in the city. In addition, the city will also carry out solutions for supporting export businesses or businesses investing abroad. In the coming time, Ho Chi Minh City will develop the project ‘Building a team of young entrepreneurs in the city’.

Chairman Phan Van Mai said that the central government has recently issued resolutions including the Politburo’s Resolution 24 and Resolution 31 and the National Assembly’s Resolution 98 to assign major tasks to Ho Chi Minh City. He affirmed that not only the city's leaders and the machinery of the city state but also the business community comprising young entrepreneurs and city dwellers will have initiatives to well carry out the resolutions.

The Chairman of the municipal People's Committee hoped the Ho Chi Minh City Young Business Association connect with domestic and foreign businesses to jointly carry out tasks. In its project, the southern largest city determined to focus on investing in science - technology, innovation and business forces. He placed his trust in the business community and the association to fully contribute to the citt's development.

Chairman Mai revealed that Ho Chi Minh City is oriented to a legal framework that is more suitable to govern special urban areas like Ho Chi Minh City so that not only young entrepreneurs and the business community in general but also every walk of life and domestic and foreign sectors can raise their ideas for the contribution to the city’s growth.

Mr. Mai added that in the coming time, Ho Chi Minh City will also focus on more specifically implementing digital transformation, green transformation, new trends, and new driving forces in its development. According to him, city authorities must choose what to do as a focus in the coming time while implementing the Resolution 24, the Resolution 31, the Resolution 98 in the current conditions.

Chairman Mai affirmed that in the process of implementing the above orientations, Ho Chi Minh City always places itself in the Southeast region, in the relationship between the Southeast region and other regions. Ho Chi Minh City is not only oriented toward the major economic center of the country but also toward the economic center of Southeast Asia and in the world.

From there, he hopes that the activities of the Ho Chi Minh City Young Business Association will be more focused and promoted and the association will act as an important consulting channel for the city government in promulgating orientations, policy mechanisms, and socio-economic of the city.

In addition, the Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee also expected the association will closely link with the activities of youth unions to inspire entrepreneurial spirit amongst young people to help young people to become successful businesspersons while society is undergoing a very strong transformation.

By Ngo Binh – Translated By Anh Quan