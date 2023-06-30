HCMC, Australia to strengthen connection of innovative startup ecosystem

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc received Mr. Jonathan Law, Executive Director at Australia’s Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) on June 29.

Addressing the receiving ceremony, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc expressed his joy at the visit of CSIRO’s director which is part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Australia diplomatic relations with great development in various fields, including politics, national defense and security, investment, commerce, culture, education, science and technology.

HCMC highly appreciated the Australian Government’s effort in supporting Vietnam to develop science and technology for many years, including the Aus4Innovation program, a five-year (2018-2023) program funded by the Australian Government to help researchers of the two countries collaborate to deliver digital transformative projects in Vietnam.

The city’s Vice Chairman suggested cooperation in the sectors of science, technology and creativity, such as promoting the cooperative process of models for innovation and startups, connecting innovative startup ecosystems between HCMC and Australian localities, organizing activities linking businesses to learn about investing in the field of science and technology in HCMC and inviting Australian partners to take part in the 2023 HCMC Innovation, Startup and Entrepreneurship Week (WHISE 2023) which is scheduled to be held in the fourth quarter this year.

For his part, Mr. Jonathan Law said that Vietnam is an important partner in many fields, including science and technology, fuel transformation, energy, and environmental protection.

He highly appreciated the cooperative potential between the southern metropolis and Australia, and agreed to continue promoting the cooperation process of innovative startup models, and the connection of the innovative startup ecosystem in the coming time.

CSIRO is ready to participate in WHISE 2023 to exchange and share experiences and knowledge in technology development, creativity, and innovation.