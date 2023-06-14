HCMC attempts to complete Tham Luong-Ben Cat-Nuoc Len Canal project by Apr 2025

According to Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, the city aims to accelerate the completion of the Tham Luong - Ben Cat - Nuoc Len Canals by April 30, 2025.

On June 13, the supervisory team led by Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, conducted a site inspection of the project on infrastructure construction and environmental improvement of the Tham Luong - Ben Cat - Nuoc Len Canals, connecting Long An through Cho Dem River, and the provinces of Binh Duong and Dong Nai through Saigon River.

The project is funded by the City Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board.

The inspection team had the presence of Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee - Bui Xuan Cuong and leaders of departments and districts.

In order to accelerate the implementation progress, Mr. Bui Thanh Tan, Director of the Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board, proposed the direction of relevant agencies and units to urgently coordinate the removal of some existing obstacles.

In particular, the authorities should allow the dismantling of the fence surrounding Go Cat landfill to ensure safety during the construction of some items in the adjacent area. Besides, he also suggested the approval of the policy to widen the canal bank in the area bordering Go Cat landfill to ensure the 20-meter width of road corridor, and to keep the entire 12-meter road bed unobstructed as previously designed.

The management board is then allowed to set up projects of canal bridges according to the planning to complete the construction of the regional traffic infrastructure, dismantling inappropriate bridges and local roads at the canal bridges located in the vicinity of Hong Ky culvert, Go Cat landfill, road No. 5, M1 culvert and Da Han canal.

In response to the proposal, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City - Bui Xuan Cuong requested relevant units to closely coordinate with the investor to remove any obstacles during the project implementation.

Upon closing the working session, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo member, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, requested the City People's Committee, departments, districts, and related units to assign in detail the responsibilities and tasks. Any problems arising are to be reported immediately and directly to the person in charge for timely handling.

During the implementation process, the construction units shall minimize the impacts on production and business activities as well as the daily life of the residents in the neighborhood of the project.

The project receives huge public support, which places a great responsibility on city leadership. Therefore, a strong commitment is required to complete the project on schedule. The city aims to accelerate the completion of the work by April 30, 2025, Mr. Nen directed.