HCMC approves long-awaited renovation project in polluted Xuyen Tam canal

Deputy Director of the management board of the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Projects Management Board, Nguyen Hoang Anh Dung said that Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong approved the investment project of Xuyen Tam canal. It includes dredging and cleaning up the canal, building a wastewater collection and drainage system, and a new road on each side with green areas, parks, and technical infrastructure.

The Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board will be the project’s investor.

The city planned to spend VND9,665 billion (US$395,366,033 ) from the city budget on the project. Of which, more than VND 6,000 billion is for compensation and resettlement costs while construction cost is more than VND 2,700 billion and the remaining costs include consulting, equipment, management and other costs.

The total length of the Xuyen Tam canal is about 8.2km, of which the project's scope from the Nhieu Loc – Thi Nghe canal to Vam Thuat River is 6,628m long and three branch routes including Son, Binh Loi and Binh Trieu bridges are 2,237m long.

The city will reclaim about 159,000 meters of land for the project affecting some 1,880 households.

From 2021 to 2025, the city needs about VND6,600 billion for compensation for site clearance in Binh Thanh and Go Vap districts, investment projects, design construction drawings and start construction in Go Vap district. Between 2026 and 2030, VND 3,015 billion will be allocated to organize and complete construction projects in Binh Thanh and Go Vap districts and finalize the project.

Hundreds of temporarily dilapidated houses will be relocated for urban renewal.

The City Department of Planning and Economy presides and coordinates with relevant units to review, update and adjust 9 approved planning projects based on the VN-2000 cadastral map and check the map as a basis for determining land acquisition boundaries to complete the Xuyen Tam canal project; it will make a proposal on planning adjustment to Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee if necessary.

At the same time, the department will liaise with the city Department of Transport, the investor, and the People's Committees of Binh Thanh and Go Vap districts add additional intersections along the entire route to ensure connection and maximum exploitation of traffic throughout both sides of Xuyen Tam canal.