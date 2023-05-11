HCMC starts implementing cleanup project on Xuyen Tam Canal

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong on May 10 signed a decision on implementing the cleanup project on Xuyen Tam Canal.

The project will focus on dredging a section of the Xuyen Tam Canal that stretches from Nhieu Loc –Thi Nghe Canal in Binh Thanh District to the Vam Thuan River in Go Vap District.

Total investment capital is estimated to reach more than VND9,664 billion (US$412 million), including a cost of site clearance compensation of over VND6,600 billion (US$281 million).

The project affected 14 organizations, 1,782 households, and individuals.

The project including the construction of technology infrastructure along the route is expected to solve the pollution problem in Xuyen Tam Canal, improve drainage, prevent flooding, connect local streets, and handle centralized waste treatment.

Under the decision, the HCMC Department of Construction has been assigned to evaluate the project, write the implementation plan, estimate construction cost, ensure the orbicularity, synchronization, and feasibility of the project, suggest and submit measures for solving arising problems to the HCMC People’s Committee.

The Department of Planning and Investment has been delegated to organize bid packages for the project and coordinate with the Finance Department to allocate capital.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environment will cooperate with relevant departments and sectors to carry out procedures of land acquisition and hand over land to investors as planned, and give instructions for handling problems in site clearance compensation and resettlement.

The Management Board of Construction Investment Projects for Civil and Industrial Works will be responsible for operating and managing the project, ensuring the progress, quality, and aesthetic of the project.

The People’s Committees of Binh Thanh and Go Vap districts have been asked to complete site clearance compensation and resettlement, hand over land to the investor, and give advice for design and construction cost estimates.