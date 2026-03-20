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HCMC Apartment Building Operation and Management Association established

SGGP

On March 19, the first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Apartment Building Operation and Management Association for the 2026–2031 term officially elected its Executive Committee.

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The first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Apartment Building Operation and Management Association for the 2026–2031 term officially elects its Executive Committee. (Photo: SGGP)

At the congress, Mr. Nguyen Tien Dung, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Savista Joint Stock Company, was elected as Chairman of the Association. The Executive Committee comprises 23 members, including one Chairman, seven Vice Chairpersons, and other committee members.

Addressing the event, Mr. Tran Si Nam, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, stated that the city currently has nearly 1,800 apartment building projects, home to hundreds of thousands of residents. Ensuring effective management and operation of these buildings to provide a stable and sustainable living environment for residents is a core mission of the association.

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Leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction presents flowers to congratulate the congress. (Photo: SGGP)

In the coming time, the Ho Chi Minh City Apartment Building Operation and Management Association is expected to develop a set of professional standards, strengthen training for specialized personnel in building management and operations, and enhance the supervisory role of management boards and residential communities.

The Department of Construction expressed its expectation that the association will serve as a focal point for consolidating practical issues and proposing recommendations to competent authorities to further refine the legal framework on housing, particularly regulations governing the management and operation of apartment buildings.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Kim Khanh

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