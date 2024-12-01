HCMC and Mekong Delta partner for high-quality river tourism

Yesterday morning, a seminar was held in Can Tho City to discuss the development of high-quality river tourism products and announce a new river tourism route linking Ho Chi Minh City with various provinces and cities in the Mekong Delta.

The event was a joint effort between the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism and Can Tho's Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.

During the seminar, Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee highlighted the Southern river region's strengths, including its extensive 28,000 km river system and rich cultural diversity, particularly in relation to daily life and agriculture.

The Vice Chairman said that the Mekong Delta has great potential for unique river-related tourism, while also noting Ho Chi Minh City's opportunities to connect with the Southwest region through the connection of the city’s river system including the Dong Nai River, Saigon River, and Nha Be River systems with the Mekong Delta provinces.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism is charting a new course for river tourism in the Mekong Delta. A recent survey of river routes and destinations in provinces like Long An, Tien Giang, Vinh Long, Dong Thap, An Giang, Can Tho, Tra Vinh, and Ben Tre was conducted to assess infrastructure and tourism services. The aim is to create world-class river tourism experiences that connect Ho Chi Minh City with this stunning region.

Cai Rang Floating Market is a renowned destination for waterway tourism in the Mekong Delta region

At the discussion, some people voiced their opinions that the Mekong Delta should connect river tourism routes to the sea, connecting with the islands of Phu Quoc, Con Dao, and Nam Du as they said this will be a breakthrough in building regional tourism links with Ho Chi Minh City.

Furthermore, according to seminar participants, river tourism must be a harmonious blend of culture, conservation, and commerce. Preserving traditional values, protecting the environment, and ensuring economic sustainability are all crucial components of successful development.

Provinces and cities within the Mekong Delta should establish strong connections in infrastructure investment and the development of riverside service areas. This collaboration will facilitate the attraction of businesses to create inter-regional tourism initiatives, allowing for visits to multiple sites along the same river route, thus enhancing the overall experience for tourists.

During the Trade Tourism Week involving Ho Chi Minh City and the 13 provinces and cities of the Mekong Delta, the organizing committee also unveiled 50 appealing tourist destinations in both Ho Chi Minh City and the Mekong Delta region for the benefit of tourists and local residents.

At the same time, from November 30 to December 2, the People's Committee of Cai Rang District (Can Tho City) organized the 8th Can Tho City Tourism Festival 2024 "Cai Rang Floating Market Culture".

By Vinh Tuong - Translated By Anh Quan