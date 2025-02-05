HCMC accelerates key transportation projects for early completion

Key transportation projects across Ho Chi Minh City saw investors, contractors, and construction teams working around the clock, mobilizing manpower and machinery to ensure timely completion and service for residents in early 2025.

Tan Ky Tan Quy Bridge (Binh Tan District, HCMC) is completed and opened for use.

Massive construction efforts underway

Many bridge and road projects in Binh Tan, Go Vap, Tan Phu, Thu Duc City, District 7, Binh Chanh, and Nha Be are being rapidly constructed to enhance infrastructure, reduce congestion, and drive socio-economic development.

Mr. Luong Minh Phuc, Director of the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority of HCMC (TCIP), stated that ahead of the 2025 Tet holiday, contractors deployed maximum resources to work 24/7 on key bridge and road projects. By January 2025, ten major projects had been completed and put into operation, including Ten Lua Street (District 6, Binh Tan); Nam Ly Bridge, Ong Bon Bridge, one side of Tang Long Bridge, and Luong Dinh Cua Street (Thu Duc City); Rach Dia Bridge and Phuoc Long Bridge (Nha Be District); and the parallel road along National Highway 50 (Binh Chanh District).

The newly built Tan Ky Tan Quy Bridge and Ba Hom Bridge (Binh Tan District), along with the expanded Hoang Hoa Tham Street (Tan Binh District), have just been opened for public use.

The first phase of the Tran Quoc Hoan - Cong Hoa connector road is now open, allowing traffic to flow from the Phan Thuc Duyen underpass to Hoang Hoa Tham Street. Three connection points linking the road to Terminal T3 of Tan Son Nhat Airport have also been completed. Other recently opened projects include Duong Quang Ham Street (Go Vap District) and two underpasses at the Nguyen Van Linh - Nguyen Huu Tho intersection (District 7).

According to Mr. Luong Minh Phuc, TCIP and contractors are accelerating work on the An Phu interchange (Thu Duc City) to have the entire project operational by the end of the year. Additionally, a 14.7km section of HCMC’s Ring Road 3 passing through Thu Duc City is set to be completed and opened by April 30, 2025, with the remaining segments expected to be operational next year.

Accelerating progress

In response to the Prime Minister’s "500 Days and Nights to Complete 3,000km of Expressways" campaign, TCIP, in collaboration with the Department of Transport and related agencies, has launched its own "365-Day Acceleration Campaign" for the Ring Road 3 project.

As part of this effort, agencies have committed to completing key sections of the HCMC - Long Thanh - Dau Giay Expressway interchange by April 30, 2025. The 14.7km section of Ring Road 3 passing through Thu Duc City is set for technical traffic opening by December 31, 2025. Meanwhile, the 32.62km section running through Cu Chi, Hoc Mon, and Binh Chanh is expected to be technically open to traffic by April 30, 2026, with the entire route fully operational by June 30, 2026.

To accelerate key transportation projects, Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong of the HCMC People's Committee has conducted frequent on-site inspections, urging all stakeholders to meet deadlines. He has instructed investors, contractors, and construction teams to mobilize maximum manpower and equipment, ensuring continuous construction.

He also directed TCIP to enhance coordination between departments, agencies, and local authorities to promptly resolve challenges related to land clearance, funding, and construction materials.

Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong emphasized that major transportation projects are critical to HCMC's development. Therefore, the city will create all favorable conditions to speed up the progress of projects, complete them on schedule, and best serve the people and businesses.

With a strong commitment to accelerating progress and ensuring quality, HCMC aims to complete a series of key transportation projects in 2025, which will help reduce congestion, connect urban areas, and drive socio-economic development.

Regarding the progress and quality of the Ring Road 3 project, HCMC Chairman Phan Van Mai, on the afternoon of February 4, instructed the Chairman of Thu Duc City and Binh Chanh District to urgently finalize compensation, support, resettlement, and hand over 100 percent of the land to TCIP by the end of February. TCIP is working closely with the Department of Natural Resources and Environment, as well as other relevant agencies, to coordinate with specialized authorities in provinces like Vinh Long, Tien Giang, and Ben Tre, to speed up the permit process, material extraction, and sand supply for the project. Contractors are also being instructed to proactively secure commercial sand to treat the soft soil, avoiding delays while waiting for sand from the Mekong Delta. The Department of Transport will closely monitor the project’s progress and guide the project owner to ensure that milestones are met on time. In cases where challenges arise beyond their authority, they are tasked with promptly advising and proposing solutions to the HCMC People's Committee for resolution.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan