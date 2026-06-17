HCMC accelerates key projects in Binh Trung Ward

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee requested Binh Trung Ward to closely coordinate in implementing city-level and local projects, giving priority to key works and strategic infrastructure.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong speaks at the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

On June 16, a working delegation of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, led by Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong, held a working session with the Binh Trung Ward Party Committee to review the socio-economic, national defense and security situation, Party-building efforts, and political system development during the first five months of 2026, as well as key tasks and directions for the coming time.

Concluding the meeting, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong requested that Binh Trung Ward continue to innovate its leadership methods, accelerate digital transformation, and move towards data-driven governance. The ward was also urged to focus on the reorganization of residential quarters, consolidate key positions, finalize operational regulations, and ensure all necessary conditions are in place for residential quarters to operate effectively.

A key issue highlighted by the Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee was the need for Binh Trung Ward to conduct a thorough assessment of the causes of existing shortcomings and carefully review potential sources for Party membership development. The ward was urged to align personnel planning with professional training and capacity-building efforts while placing a strong emphasis on digital transformation within the Party.

He also called for accelerating the implementation of ongoing projects and reviewing plans for social housing development to ensure compliance with targets related to healthcare, education, and green space provision.

In addition, the ward should closely coordinate in implementing city-level and local projects, giving priority to key works and strategic infrastructure. Efforts should also be strengthened to enhance urban order management, environmental sanitation, and social welfare services.

Binh Trung Ward was encouraged to draw on successful experiences from other localities in upgrading and beautifying alleyways and to develop appropriate resolutions to effectively carry out this work. Such efforts would help improve residents’ quality of life while enhancing fire prevention and firefighting safety.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh