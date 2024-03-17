Hanoi’s biggest promotion program to start from April 30

Business

Hanoi’s concentrated promotion program will kick off on April 30, featuring 100 booths with promotion from 30-100 percent, according to the city Department of Industry and Trade.

Illustrative image (Photo: SGGP)

The department said that major activities of the program will be organized in May, July, and November, with discount of up to 100 percent. The program expects the engagement of 1,000-2,000 businesses from all economic sectors.

It said that along with meeting shopping demands of locals, the program aims to provide chances for businesses to sell their products and reduce inventories, thus promoting production and business activities, contributing to boosting the city’s socio-economic development.

In November, the program will take place in all localities across the capital city, with about 800-1,000 venues. Various events have been planned within the program’s framework, including a Hanoi shopping festival and Hanoi Mega Sale events.

The highlight of the program in November is the Hanoi Midnight Sales 2024 and Black Friday events from November 29-30 with the involvement of 200 businesses, trade centers, supermarkets, and business facilities.

The program is expected to connect supply and demand, promote domestic consumption and boost sales revenue for businesses, thus increasing the retail sales of products and revenue.

