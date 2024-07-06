Hanoi’s 2024 Summer Volunteer Campaign kicks off

The Youth Union and the Vietnamese Students' Association of Hanoi co-organized a launching ceremony of the 2024 Summer Volunteer Campaign this morning.

At the launching ceremony of the 2024 Summer Volunteer Campaign in Hanoi (Photo: SGGP)

The Hanoi's 2024 Summer Volunteer Campaign attracts nearly 2,000 youngsters from 60 volunteer teams of universities, colleges, and institutes in the city.

The volunteers will participate in social welfare works including organizing summer courses for children, essential life skill classes for kids, English classes, and integrated skills lessons; building 12 charity houses, repairing 26 school toilets, upgrading at least 100km of roads and alleys; introducing at least 150 good members into the Party and others.

Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and Chairman of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Students' Association Nguyen Minh Triet (2nd, L) attends the launching ceremony of the 2024 Summer Volunteer Campaign in Hanoi. (Photo: SGGP)

At the launching ceremony, the Youth Union and the Vietnamese Students' Association of Hanoi offered funds and gifts worth nearly VND6 billion (US$236,000) to the groups.

On this occasion, the Hanoi Youth Union and the Vietnamese Students' Association of the capital launched a site, tinhnguyenthudo.vr360.com.vn, which coordinates volunteer activities in the capital city.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh