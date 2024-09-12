National

Hanoi turns off Red River flood warnings, alerts

SGGPO

The Hanoi Command for Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue on September 12 removed the Level 2 flood alert after the Red River water level reduced to 13.23 meters at around 7 a.m. on the same day (0.17 meters under the Alert Level 2).

song-hong-5635.jpg.jpg
Hanoi removes the Level 2 flood alert on the Red River. (Photo: SGGP)

Specifically, the Level 2 flood alert on the Red River has been lifted in the areas, including Son Tay Town and Ba Vi, Phuc Tho, Dan Phuong, and Me Linh districts.

The Hanoi Command for Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue previously turned off the Level 1 flood alert on a section of the Da River passing through Ba Vi District at 7 p.m. on September 11.

The comand warned of high water levels on the Red and Duong rivers, soil erosion, landslides, and flooding threatening vulnerable dikes in towns and districts namely Son Tay, Dong Anh, Bac Tu Liem, Hai Ba Trung, Dan Phuong, Phuc Tho, Thanh Tri, Gia Lam and Thuong Tin.

The Hanoi Department of Health has required healthcare facilities to offer round-the-clock emergency care services and provide the most possible treatment for people in need.

By Do Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh

