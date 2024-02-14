Hanoi serves 653,000 visitors during Tet

The capital city of Hanoi has welcomed about 653,000 visitors in the seven-day Lunar New Year (Tet) holidays from January 8-14, up 21.6 percent year on year, including nearly 103,000 foreigners, a rise of 2.2 percent over the same time last year.

Hanoi welcomes about 653,000 visitors in seven-day Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday (Photo: SGGP)

According to the municipal Department of Tourism, total revenue from tourism activities is estimated at VND2.35 trillion (US$96.21 million), a surge of 35.1 percent over the same period last year.

Foreign visitors are mostly from the Republic of Korea, China, the US, India, France, the UK, Germany, and Japan.

Most crowded destinations included the Huong Son relic and landscape site, which served 80,600 visitors, Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) with 106,000 travelers, and Thang Long Imperial Citadel with 48,700 tourists.

Director of the department Dang Huong Giang said that various activities have been conducted to improve the infrastructure system in local destinations and ensure safety, security, and sanitation at tourist attractions, thus providing the best services to visitors.

Vietnamplus