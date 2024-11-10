National

Hanoi launches elevated railway line, commits to net zero future

SGGP

Nhon - Hanoi Railway Station urban railway line's elevated section officially opened for commercial operation in Hanoi on November 9, 2023.

The People's Committee of the capital city unveiled the elevated section of the city's urban railway pilot line on November 9. This launch aligns with the city's ambitious goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050. The event, held at S8 station, also marked the 70th anniversary of the capital's liberation.

After three months of service, the route has successfully transported more than 2 million passengers, highlighting the significant demand and positive support from the public.

During the ceremony, Vice Chairman Duong Duc Tuan of the Hanoi People's Committee highlighted the significance of urban railways, stating that they represent a crucial mode of transportation. He noted that urban railways offer a high-quality public transport system characterized by substantial capacity, stability, reliability, safety, and environmental sustainability. The advancement of the urban railway system in Hanoi is deemed a vital objective and an essential component of the city's new phase of development.

Following the commercial operation ceremony, delegates committed to advancing the urban railway system in the capital with the aim of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

By Bich Quyen – Translated By Anh Quan

Tags

Net Zero Emissions commercial operations 70th anniversary of the capital's liberation mode of transportation

