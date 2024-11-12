Hanoi Int’l Film Festival 2024 reveals winners

Actress Ngoc Xuan won the "Best Young Actress" award for her lead role in the movie, “Ngay xua co mot chuyen tinh" (Once upon a love) at the 7th Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF) 2024 which ended on November 11.

Actress Ngoc Xuan wins the "Best Young Actress" award for her lead role in the movie, “Ngay xua co mot chuyen tinh (Once upon a love) at the 7th Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF) 2024. (Photo: SGGP)

In his speech at the closing and award ceremony, Director of the Cinema Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Vi Kien Thanh who is head of the organization board of the HANIFF 2024 said that the film fest themed “Cinema: Cinema: Creativity – Soaring” affirmed its prestige and serves as a symbol of the creative spirit and international integration of Vietnamese cinema, alongside 51 other film industries worldwide. The festival organized on a larger scale in the thousand-year capital of culture and heritage has left a unique imprint on audiences.

The organization board selected 117 movies from 51 countries and territories, including the US, France, Germany, Sweden, Russia, Denmark, Norway, China, Japan, and more for competitions at the film fest. Some 87 screenings of the participating movies were organized at the National Cinema Center, CGV’s cinemas, and BHD’s theaters in the capital city.

It is also a venue for the celebration and betterment of both Vietnamese and international cinema as well as giving a chance for local and foreign filmmakers to meet and exchange experiences and thoughts with each other.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Thanh Long (R) presents the “Best Feature Film” award for the Iranian movie “Hard Shell”. (Photo: SGGP)

Authors of scripts on Hanoi receive certificates of merit. (Photo: SGGP)

The organization board also presented titles, including “Best Feature Film” for the Iranian movie “Hard Shell” and Colombian film “A bird flew”; “Best Director” to Majid-Reza Mostafavi for “Hard Shell”; “Best Actor” to Payman Maadi for “Hard Shell”; “Best Actress” to Tiina Tauraite for the Estonian movie “8 Views of Lake Biwa”; the "Judge’s Award" for the film “8 Views of Lake Biwa”; “Best Short-Film Director” to Nasim Forough for the Iranian movie “Typesetter”; the "Judge’s Award for Short Film” for the Cambodian picture “The Rubber Tappers".

The "Network for Promotion and Asian Cinema (NETPAC)" award was given to the film “Liar” of Russia.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh