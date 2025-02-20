National

Hanoi greenlights 50km road link to Bac Ninh’s Gia Binh Airport

The length of the road section within Hanoi's territory is about 29km, while the total length of the entire route is approximately 50km.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh observes the miniature model of Gia Binh Airport in December 2024.

Hanoi People's Committee has approved the construction of a new road that will connect Gia Binh Airport in Bac Ninh Province with the capital city.

The decision was announced in a document issued by the People's Committee Office.

The city has agreed on the first proposed option, which involves constructing a new elevated road to the north of the Hanoi-Lao Cai Railway.

The road will then connect with the intersection between the Hanoi-Lang Son Expressway and Ring Road 3, and finally connect with the road leading to Tu Lien Bridge, which leads to the city center.

Hanoi and Bac Ninh have agreed on the scale of the road cross-section, which is between 100m and 120m, and expanded the study of urban development space along its sides.

Hanoi has also agreed to develop a plan for an urban railway line along the road to connect with Urban Railway Line Number 1 and the Lao Cai-Hanoi-Hai Phong Railway.

Another plan was also approved, which involves moving the road about 100m to the south to leave the VSHIP Bac Ninh Industrial Park unaffected by its construction.

