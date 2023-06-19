Hanoi establishes teams to catch stray dogs

Authorities of the capital city of Hanoi asked district administrations to set up teams of dog catchers to capture roaming dogs.

According to the Hanoi People's Committee’s official dispatch to districts and departments requesting the implementation of urgent measures to prevent rabies in the city, the committee asked people's committees in districts to establish and maintain teams of dog catchers who will capture free-range dogs and suspected rabies-infected animal.

Local governments must have mechanisms and policies for teams to catch stray dogs, especially in urban areas.

The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Department of Health must take measures to ensure the maintenance of a rabies-free zone according to the city's set goals.

At the same time, local authorities necessarily expand the number of vaccination and anti-rabies serum medical centers so that people can easily access rabies vaccines for humans that people should get the first dose of the four-dose course as soon as possible after exposure. Moreover, health workers and local government should disseminate the addresses of rabies vaccination points and advise people to medical facilities immediately after people are bitten by dogs for timely preventive treatment.

In addition, responsible agencies must enhance inspection and strictly handle administrative fines on organizations and individuals that use illegal methods or use drugs that have not yet been allowed to be circulated to examine and treat infected patients who are bitten by a dog or cat.

According to statistics, Hanoi currently has a total herd of dogs and cats of about 420,000-460,000 and the number of animals is tending to increase. Notably, people living in urban areas, especially high-rise apartment buildings, tend to keep pet dogs and big and fierce dogs.