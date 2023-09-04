Hanoi earns US$83 mln from tourists during National Day holiday

The tourism industry of Hanoi welcomed about 640,000 tourists, including over 41,000 international visitors during the four-day National Day holiday.

The Hanoi Department of Tourism reported that the total revenue from tourists on this holiday is estimated to reach VND2,000 billion (US$83 million), up 54 percent over the same period in 2022.

During the four-day public holiday, the Hanoi Department of Tourism offered free of charge 144 turns of double-decker bus tours around the city to more than 6,336 visitors.

Some tourist destinations in the capital city of Hanoi informed that a huge number of tourists flocked to tourist sites in the city during the holiday. Especially, the Temple of Literature welcomed 24,000 turns of visitors, the Vietnam Museum of Ethnology welcomed 13,000 tourists, Hanoi Zoo served 93,371 visitors, Ba Vi National Park welcomed 19,500 travelers and Ao Vua tourist area welcomed 21,218 visitors.