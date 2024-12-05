Hai Phong plans to build Vietnam’s longest sea-crossing bridge

The northern port city of Hai Phong is planning to construct the longest sea-crossing bridge in Vietnam at a total cost of over VND8.7 trillion (US$342.45 million).

The Tan Vu - Lach Huyen bridge put into operation on September 2, 2017. (Photo: Tuoitre.vn)

At the 21st meeting of the municipal People’s Council, local leaders said that the Tan Vu – Lach Huyen 2 bridge will be positioned adjacent to the current Tan Vu – Lach Huyen bridge. It is designed to have a 5.44km length and a 16m width.

The project also includes widening approach roads with a total length of 9.86km to accommodate six motorised lanes and four mixed-use lanes. The existing bridge boasts four lanes, with two in each direction, separated by a 3m wide median strip.

Financing for the bridge will come from a combination of international and local funding sources. More than VND6.45 trillion will be sourced from a loan from the Republic of Korea’s Economic Development Cooperation Fund while the remaining will be contributed by the local corresponding budget.

The project will be sent to the municipal People’s Committee for consideration before submitting to the Prime Minister for approval in Quarter 1 next year.

The Tan Vu - Lach Huyen bridge, which links Hai An and Cat Hai districts, was put into operation on September 2, 2017. The 5.4km bridge, costing nearly VND12 trillion, currently holds the title of Vietnam's longest and most modern sea-crossing bridge.

