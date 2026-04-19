PM Le Minh Hung pays tribute at Dong Loc T-Junction Historical Site

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and a government delegation visited and paid tribute at the Dong Loc T-Junction Historical Site in Ha Tinh Province.

On the morning of April 19, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung included Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc, along with leaders from Central agencies and local authorities to offer incense and flowers at the Dong Loc T-Junction National Special Historical Site in Ha Tinh Province on April 19, honoring more than 4,000 martyrs from across the country.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung lays flowers at the graves of the ten female youth volunteer heroes and martyrs.

The delegation then paid respects at the burial site of the ten female youth volunteers at Dong Loc T-Junction, where they presented floral tributes and incense.

Paying deep respect to the fallen heroes, the Prime Minister expressed profound gratitude for their sacrifice, acknowledging their devotion of youth and life for national independence, freedom and the happiness of the people.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung pays tribute with flowers at the National Youth Volunteer Martyrs’ Memorial.



Prime Minister Le Minh Hung also affirmed the commitment of government leaders to uphold the legacy of previous generations, striving for unity, national development and the continued prosperity of the country in the new era.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung places flowers at the graves of the ten female youth volunteer heroes and martyrs in tribute.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and the delegation laid flowers at the graves of the ten female youth volunteer heroes and martyrs.

By Duong Quang- Translated by Huyen Huong