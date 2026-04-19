PM Le Minh Hung pays tribute at Dong Loc T-Junction Historical Site

On the morning of April 19, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung included Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc, along with leaders from Central agencies and local authorities to offer incense and flowers at the Dong Loc T-Junction National Special Historical Site in Ha Tinh Province on April 19, honoring more than 4,000 martyrs from across the country.
The delegation then paid respects at the burial site of the ten female youth volunteers at Dong Loc T-Junction, where they presented floral tributes and incense.
Paying deep respect to the fallen heroes, the Prime Minister expressed profound gratitude for their sacrifice, acknowledging their devotion of youth and life for national independence, freedom and the happiness of the people.
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung also affirmed the commitment of government leaders to uphold the legacy of previous generations, striving for unity, national development and the continued prosperity of the country in the new era.