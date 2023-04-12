Ha Long Carnival 2023 to open with a bang this summer

The Ha Long Carnival 2023 festival, themed “Ha Long Dance – Harmony of Five Continents”, will open with a low-altitude fireworks display at 8pm on Vo Nguyen Giap Street, the northern province of Quang Ninh on May 1.

It will be the 15th year the festival has been held, kicking off the summer tourism season of Ha Long city and other localities in the province with cultural, art, sport and tourism activities, said Vice Chairman of the Ha Long municipal People’s Committee and deputy head of the organising board Nguyen Ngoc Son on April 11.

The carnival will comprise four parts, including an opening ceremony, stage performances, a street dance parade, and culminating in the fireworks. Son said the organising board plans to invite famous singers, dance troupes, beauty queens, professional artists, folk artisans and nearly 2,000 performers to the event.

The carnival will be a story structured by historical, artistic, legendary, open and natural elements, reflecting that Ha Long is a place where the best things converge, deserving to be the top destination in Asia.

The goal of the city is to popularise the images of Ha Long Bay with a 29-year journey of being recognised by UNESCO as a World Natural Heritage site and affirm the brand of Ha Long Carnival 2023 - the destination of smiles and hospitability, he added.

During April 30-May 1 holiday, the city will also hold a series of activities such as the Tran Quoc Nghien Temple Festival, a modern dance festival, a kite flying festival, and other sport events.

The city is striving to offer at least one new tourism product or activity each month to attract tourists, toward serving 8.6 million holidaymakers this year.