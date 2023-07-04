Ha Long Bay - Cat Ba Archipelago set to nominate as world heritage site

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha asked relevant agencies to urgently complete the nomination dossier of Ha Long Bay - Cat Ba Archipelago to be recognized by UNESCO as a world heritage site.

On July 3, the Government Office yesterday sent a document conveying the opinions of Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on the recommendation of the World Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) for the nomination dossier of Ha Long Bay - Cat Archipelago.

Particularly, the People's Committee of Hai Phong City was assigned to chair and coordinate with the People's Committee of Quang Ninh Province in urgently studying IUCN's recommendations to review, make, update and send the nomination dossier and appropriate explanatory reports to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism for summarization.

Besides, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism is responsible for chairing and closely coordinating with the Vietnamese National Commission for UNESCO to direct and guide the People's Committees of Hai Phong City and Quang Ninh Province to complete the explanatory reports, supplement and complete the nomination dossier according to regulations; promptly send the dossiers and reports to the IUCN without effect to the plan and progress for consideration and assessment of the World Heritage Committee.

The Cat Ba Archipelago was ranked as a special national scenic spot in 2013 and Ha Long Bay was recognized by UNESCO as a World Natural Heritage Site for the second time in 2020.