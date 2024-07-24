GS Nguyen Phu Trong - excellent leader with imprints in Vietnam’s diplomacy

The great efforts and significant contributions of Party General Secretary (GS) Nguyen Phu Trong to elevating Vietnam's diplomacy and foreign relations were highlighted in an article.

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (C) attends the 32nd national conference on foreign affairs.

The great efforts and significant contributions of Party General Secretary (GS) Nguyen Phu Trong to elevating Vietnam's diplomacy and foreign relations were highlighted in an article written by member of the Party Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son.

With nearly 60 years of experience in revolutionary practice; a strategic, scientific, and dialectical vision; and sharp political insight, always closely linking theory with practical summaries, and creatively applying and developing Marxism-Leninism and Ho Chi Minh’s thought, comrade Nguyen Phu Trong has made crucial and outstanding contributions to building and perfecting the theory and platform of the Party on the country’s socialist-oriented development, guidelines and policies of the Party and State in many fields from politics, economy - society, defence, security to foreign affairs, Son wrote.

The contributions of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in terms of thought and theory are reflected in the Party's leadership outlined in its resolutions, conclusions, and directives across fields.

These contributions are also reflected in his books and articles, which have been widely supported by Party members, people, and overseas Vietnamese; and highly regarded by scientific and theoretical research communities, and leaders of other countries.

These works have profound theoretical and practical values regarding socialism and the path to socialism in Vietnam; the building of a clean and strong Party and a socialist rule-of-law State; military policies and defence strategies; the formation and development of Vietnam's comprehensive and modern foreign affairs and diplomacy imbued with the "Vietnamese bamboo" identity; the building of a modern culture deeply rooted in national identity; and the reinforcement of national great solidarity, according to the article.

Diplomacy is one of the areas that bears many prominent imprints of comrade Nguyen Phu Trong. Under his leadership and direction as the General Secretary, the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, and the Party Central Committee's Secretariat have issued numerous resolutions, conclusions, and directives on building and perfecting the Party's and State's foreign policy during the renewal period.

It can be said that Vietnam's diplomacy imbued with the "Vietnamese bamboo" identity, which General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong frequently mentioned in his articles and speeches on foreign affairs, is the most comprehensive and complete reflection of the core and consistent contents regarding the philosophy, identity, viewpoints, thoughts, guiding principles, basic tasks, and implementation methods of Vietnam's foreign policy and diplomacy based on the cultural identity and national characters of the Vietnamese people, shaped after thousands of years of national construction and protection.

For the first time in the history of Vietnam's foreign relations, a national conference on external affairs was held in the 13th term of the Party. The Party leader also authored a book on the building and development of Vietnam’s diplomacy deeply imbued with the characteristics of “Vietnamese bamboo”, reflecting his intellectual contributions to developing the thought and theory, and perfecting the Party's foreign policy.

Under the leadership and direction of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, and the Party Central Committee's Secretariat headed by General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, the foreign affairs of the Party and State achieved many important results and historical accomplishments, becoming an impressive highlight among the overall achievements and successes of the country.

One of the diplomatic "legacies" bearing the imprints of comrade Nguyen Phu Trong is that the country’s foreign policy has not only been kept stable to support national development amid significant and complex global changes but has also been elevated to a new level with improved quality, new strategic contents, higher political reliability, and more practical and effective cooperation in relations with neighbouring countries, powers, key partners, and traditional friends; as well as Vietnam's new reputation and position on both bilateral and multilateral aspects, the minister wrote.

According to the article, the General Secretary always left a good impression on international partners and friends of Vietnam that is dynamic, rich in culture and amicable; upholds justice and righteousness; respects international law; and behaves reasonably and compassionately. Vietnam is seen as a faithful friend, a reliable partner, and an active and responsible member of the international community.

General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong is regarded as a sincere, close, and simple leader with great prestige, far-sighted vision, sharp thinking, and exemplary behaviour.

In addition to the national conference on foreign affairs in December 2021, General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong attended and delivered guiding speeches at six diplomatic conferences, including five times in his position as the Party General Secretary. He especially paid attention to directing the development of the diplomatic sector's staff with comprehensive qualifications, mettle, morality, and professional competence.

The diplomatic sector's staff will always remember and thoroughly grasp the advice of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong that "A good diplomat and a skilled activist in foreign affairs must first be a good politician, always taking the interests of the nation, the people, and the regime as the guiding principle in their actions," and "always remember that behind them are the Party, the country, and the people,” the article wrote.

Son also showed his admiration for the excellent Party leader, stressing that comrade Nguyen Phu Trong is a symbol of the noble qualities of Vietnamese culture and personality of Vietnamese people.

The Party chief continually studied and followed President Ho Chi Minh’s thought, morality and lifestyle, upheld a resilient yet friendly spirit, treasured relations and righteousness, and heightened consensus and solidarity within the Party, the people, and the international community, Son wrote.

All these factors have contributed to the qualifications and stature of an intellectual and resilient leader with great prestige within the Party, the State, and among the people, who is esteemed by international friends, he underlined.

VNA