Green industry lures more FDI to Mekong Delta

Vinh Thanh Industrial Park - VSIP Can Tho

The Mekong Delta region, having earned the monikers of the rice bowl, fruit and seafood basket of the country, and following the restructuring of administrative units, is now standing at the threshold of becoming a modern, sustainable industrial centre.

The global shift towards green production models and the circular economy is opening up a strategic direction, transforming the green industry into a new "magnet" with strong appeal for high-quality foreign direct investment (FDI). The initial success of the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park in Can Tho City (VSIP Can Tho) is a clear demonstration of this enormous potential.

VSIP Can Tho is setting a new standard for industrial infrastructure in the Mekong Delta region. Not just offering land leasing and basic infrastructure, it provides a comprehensive ecosystem and acts as a reliable “partner” for investors from the very first steps.

According to Leaw Wee Ming, General Director of VSIP Can Tho Joint Stock Company, the competitive advantage of VSIP lies not only in its strategic location and integrated infrastructure but also in its “one-stop” legal support services. VSIP’s customer service team handles all procedures on behalf of investors, from obtaining the Investment Registration Certificate (IRC) and the Enterprise Registration Certificate (EIC) to dealing with more complex issues related to taxes, land, and permits for foreign experts.

In particular, the concepts of "green" and "sustainability" are seen as the core development philosophy of VSIP Can Tho. The IP is designed with a significant portion of its area dedicated to green spaces and recreational zones. The wastewater treatment system is built according to stringent international standards, ensuring environmental protection requirements are met. At the heart of the green ecosystem at VSIP Can Tho is the renewable energy infrastructure, managed by Becamex-VSIP Power Investment and Development Joint Stock Company (BV Power).

“We will invest in the entire rooftop solar system and energy storage batteries for our customers. Businesses coming here only need to focus on production; the green energy part is taken care of by us,” said Nguyen Ly Trung, Deputy General Director of BV Power.

Although the overall outlook is optimistic, the process of attracting investment to the Mekong Delta still faces certain bottlenecks that need to be addressed.

​Pham Ngoc Thach, Deputy Head of the Legal Affairs Department at the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), cited surveys on the Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) as saying that foreign investors and domestic enterprises have different concerns. While domestic businesses are mostly troubled by cumbersome administrative procedures, FDI investors find the quality of infrastructure, especially transport and logistics, as well as the quality of human resources, to be the biggest obstacles.

Recognising these challenges, the newly merged Can Tho city is taking decisive action. Le Cong Ly, Head of the Management Board of Can Tho Export Processing and Industrial Zones, stated that the city is focusing all its resources on completing strategic infrastructure, particularly the Can Tho–Ca Mau and Chau Doc–Can Tho–Soc Trang expressway axes. New industrial parks and clusters will be planned along these key transport routes to provide the most convenient connectivity for businesses.

In addition, Can Tho has identified improving the investment environment and developing human resources as a key priority. It is committed to creating a transparent and favourable investment environment, while focusing on training a high-quality workforce to meet the requirements of high-tech and green industries.

