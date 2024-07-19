National

Gratitude program, scholarship awarding held in Con Dao

Tu Tam (Kindness) Startup Fund collaborated with Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund to award scholarships for pupils with difficulties in Con Dao District, Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province.

The program also gave scholarships to children of officers and professional military personnel of Radar Station 590 of the Naval Zone 2 in Con Dao District, Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province.

T2.jpg
Former Vice State President Truong My Hoa grants scholarships to pupils and children with difficulties.

Attending the program were former Vice State President Truong My Hoa, Chairwoman of Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund cum Head of “For the Beloved Hoang Sa (Paracel) Islands and Truong Sa (Spratly) Islands” Club; General Director of Kim Oanh Group, Chairwoman of the Management Board of Tu Tam Startup Fund Dang Thi Kim Oanh together with former Con Dao prisoners and military officers and residents living and working in the island district.

T1.jpg

The delegation granted 80 scholarships worth VND1 million (US$39) each to pupils with difficulties and children of officers and professional military personnel of Radar Station 590 of the Naval Zone 2.

t4.jpg
Delegates visit Hang Duong Martyrs’ Cemetery.

On the occasion, the delegation offered incense to heroic martyrs at Hang Duong Martyrs’ Cemetery and gave gifts to former Con Dao prisoners.

By Thu Hoai- Translated by Huyen Huong

