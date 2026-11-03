Vietnam prioritizes high-tech investment, long-term partnerships

Deputy Minister of Finance Le Tan Can speaks about Vietnam's strategy for attracting foreign investment at the conference.

Ho Chi Minh City’s market potential, infrastructure, and technological capabilities are reinforcing its position as an increasingly attractive destination for international investment, business leaders said at Fortune’s Southeast Asia 500 Summit 2026 on November 3. Investors at the event identified Vietnam, particularly Ho Chi Minh City, as a potential hub for international capital flows amid ongoing shifts in global supply chains.

Ho Chi Minh City strengthens its appeal to global investors

During the first 10 months of 2026, Ho Chi Minh City attracted US$19.1 billion in registered foreign investment, more than four times the figure recorded in the same period last year and accounting for over 30 percent of the national total. The city's gross regional domestic product (GRDP) expanded 9.06 percent in the first nine months.

The figures underscore the city's growing appeal as multinational corporations restructure supply chains and seek investment destinations capable of integrating manufacturing, technology and markets.

Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, attributed the city's competitive advantages in part to its expanded development space following its merger with Binh Duong and Ba Ria-Vung Tau. The enlarged city has a population of more than 14 million and accounts for approximately 23.5 percent of Vietnam's gross domestic product.

Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Loc Ha attends the conference to showcase the city's potential and investment opportunities.

Its integrated economic landscape connects financial, commercial and service centers with industrial parks, high-tech zones and the deepwater port complex of Cai Mep-Thi Vai. This creates favorable conditions for developing internationally competitive manufacturing, logistics and service supply chains.

The city's investment momentum is also reflected in major projects, including the Can Gio International Transshipment Port, with total investment exceeding US$4.9 billion, and an AI Factory data center project valued at approximately US$2.1 billion.

Supported by direct shipping routes to Europe and the United States, as well as the presence of major corporations such as Intel, Samsung, Jabil and Nidec, Ho Chi Minh City is seeking to deepen links between international investors and domestic businesses, while expanding high-tech manufacturing and high-value-added services.

The city is also refining its policy framework and infrastructure to facilitate investment. Resolution No.09-NQ/TW, issued by the Politburo on May 19, 2026, sets out a vision for developing Ho Chi Minh City into an internationally competitive center for economic activity, finance, science, technology and innovation. Meanwhile, the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Development Law, which took effect on October 1, 2026, grants the city greater autonomy in urban planning and resource mobilization.

Key priorities include developing an international financial center, a free trade zone, integrated logistics networks and transit-oriented urban areas. The city is also expanding cooperation in artificial intelligence, automation, energy management and advanced workforce training.

Speakers discuss Southeast Asia's economic outlook and development opportunities.

Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha stressed that beyond economic potential and policy incentives, the quality of public services and administrative efficiency are critical to maintaining investor confidence. The city has assigned the Ho Chi Minh City Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC) to coordinate with relevant departments to receive and track investment proposals, ensuring clear points of contact, implementation timelines, and measurable outcomes.

Vietnam targets high-quality investment and technology transfer

Ho Chi Minh City's growth prospects reflect broader investment opportunities across Vietnam, which has a population of more than 100 million, a developing industrial base and an expanding network of international trade agreements. These advantages provide a platform for multinational corporations to scale up production, strengthen supply chains and access regional markets.

Mr. Le Tan Can, Deputy Minister of Finance, said Vietnam was prioritizing investment in core technologies, modern management capabilities and projects with strong potential to establish links with domestic businesses.

Business representatives meet and network at the conference.

Priority sectors include artificial intelligence, semiconductors, biotechnology, clean energy, smart manufacturing and research and development.

Mr. Le Tan Can emphasized that attracting foreign investment should go beyond increasing capital inflows. It should also facilitate technology transfer, expand domestic supplier networks and strengthen the competitiveness of Vietnamese companies.

The government is also encouraging financial institutions, investment funds and financial technology companies to participate in developing international financial centers and expanding capital-raising channels for the economy.

By Ai Van, Mai Hoa, Dinh Du – Translated by Thuy Doan