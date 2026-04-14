Government to reallocate unused public investment capital

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang has signed Document No.401/TTg-KTTH on behalf of the Prime Minister, calling for intensified direction to accelerate the allocation and disbursement of public investment capital in 2026.

Prime Minister calls for accelerated allocation and disbursement of 2026 public investment capital.

According to the Ministry of Finance, as of March 31, nationwide disbursement reached 11 percent of the plan assigned by the Prime Minister—up about 1.2 percentage points year-on-year and nearly VND30 trillion higher in absolute terms.

However, bottlenecks persist. Fourteen ministries and central agencies, along with 22 localities, have yet to fully allocate their 2026 capital plans. Meanwhile, 28 ministries and central agencies and 18 localities reported disbursement rates below the national average.

The document attributes delays largely to subjective factors. Project preparation in some areas remains perfunctory and insufficiently rigorous, resulting in situations where funds are available but no eligible projects are ready for allocation. Compensation, site clearance, and resettlement have also lagged behind schedule.

To achieve the target of disbursing 100 percent of the 2026 public investment plan—thereby supporting double-digit economic growth—the Prime Minister urged ministries, agencies, and local authorities to step up capital allocation and disbursement, identifying this as a top-tier political priority and a key criterion for evaluating institutional and individual performance.

Authorities are required to assign specific leaders and officials to each project, clearly define accountability, and formulate disbursement plans on a weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annual basis. Competent personnel must be deployed to ensure compliant and effective project execution.

Projects are to be categorized by disbursement performance to facilitate the timely reallocation of funds from slow-moving projects to those with stronger absorption capacity and additional funding needs. Units unable to fully utilize allocated capital must promptly clarify reasons and report to the Ministry of Finance and the Prime Minister before April 20.

The Prime Minister also ordered strict action against investors, project management boards, and individuals responsible for delays or obstruction, including the swift replacement of underperforming or corrupt officials.

The Ministry of Finance will take the lead in proposing, within May, the reallocation of funds from entities with low demand to those capable of accelerating project implementation.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan