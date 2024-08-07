Government steps up efforts to resolve personal income tax refund issues

The General Department of Taxation has just explained the reasons for tardiness in income tax refund, which was highlighted in recent reports by SGGP Newspaper.

In HCMC, the first six months of 2024 saw a 38-percent increase in personal income tax (PIT) refund applications compared to the same period in 2023, reaching a total of 174,478 documents. While 106,544 applications have been processed, 26,094 remain pending, with 15,510 eligible for refunds and 10,584 deemed ineligible.

Some of the reasons for delayed refunds include taxpayers submitting returns to the wrong tax authority, underreporting taxable income, providing incorrect information about dependents or deductions, failing to declare mandatory insurance deductions, providing inaccurate information about withheld or provisionally paid taxes in the previous year, or lack of necessary papers for withheld taxes.

The General Department of Taxation will continue to instruct tax agencies to actively implement programs and plans to provide information and support to taxpayers, helping them understand tax policies and comply with regulations in tax declaration.

To further assist taxpayers in completing their tax returns and receiving refunds more efficiently and accurately, the tax authority has been continuously upgrading its information technology applications such as eTax Mobile and Icanhan. These applications allow taxpayers to determine filing locations and access comprehensive information for tax declarations, including income sources, withheld taxes, deductions, and contributions.

