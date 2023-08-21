Government sets up regional coordinating councils to assist Prime Minister

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed a decision to set up regional coordinating councils for the Mekong Delta region, the Northern Midlands and Mountains region to assist the Prime Minister.

The special councils will assist the Prime Minister in directing and coordinating important and interdisciplinary tasks on regional linkage and sustainable development.

Under the PM’s decision, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai will be responsible for the coordinating council in the Mekong Delta region while Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang is in charge of the Northern Midlands and Mountains council.

The Government Office also sent an official dispatch conveying Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s opinions on improving the performance of regional coordinating councils. The Prime Minister requested regional coordinating councils to improve the efficiency of regional connectivity. Moreover, provinces and cities must be self-reliant using internal resources, without relying on the central government’s financial support.

Regional coordinating councils were requested to improve the effectiveness, efficiency, and self-reliance of each locality to create the region’s strength for the contribution to the country’s overall development with a focus on investment, consumption, and export - three driving forces for the country’s growth.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister requested to focus on basically completing regional and provincial planning in the third quarter of 2023.