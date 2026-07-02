Government revises national land use plan through 2030

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung has approved revisions to its national land use plan through 2030, setting priorities for infrastructure, industrial development, food security and sustainable land management to support faster economic growth.

Van Thanh area, Thanh My Tay Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: Thanh Hien

The Deputy Prime Minister has signed Decision No. 1177/QD-TTg approving revisions to Vietnam's national land use plan for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050.

The revised plan is intended to ensure sufficient land resources to meet socio-economic development targets for 2026-2030. These include achieving average annual gross domestic product (GDP) growth of at least 10 percent during the period, raising GDP per capita to around US$8,500 by 2030, increasing the manufacturing and processing sector's share to about 28 percent of GDP, and expanding the digital economy to around 30 percent of GDP.

The plan also aims to support sustainable development by prioritizing land for national defense and security, developing synchronized infrastructure systems, industry, services and urban areas, and promoting economic growth. At the same time, it seeks to maintain an appropriate area of rice-growing land to ensure national food security, continue land reclamation and coastal reclamation projects, bring unused land into productive use, limit land degradation, restore degraded land and strengthen environmental protection.

Under the revised plan, land use will be organized by geographic region.

The Northern Midlands and Mountainous region will focus on protecting and restoring forests, particularly watershed forests, to ensure environmental security and protect ecosystems, while improving the efficient use of water resources from reservoirs and dams for production and daily use.

The Red River Delta will prioritize developing Hanoi into a smart, modern, green, clean, safe and secure city. It will also continue developing the Hai Phong-Quang Ninh area into a marine economic hub and gateway to the Northern Key Economic Region, linked to Lach Huyen International Gateway Port, while promoting selected modern industrial and service sectors.

The North Central region will strengthen forest protection and development, particularly watershed protection forests, coastal shelter forests, special-use forests, national parks and nature reserves, while integrating biodiversity conservation with improved disaster prevention and climate change adaptation.

The South Central Coast and Central Highlands will improve the efficiency of economic zones and industrial parks, promote processing industries, and develop clean energy, renewable energy and nuclear energy. The region will also enhance the effectiveness of the North-South and East-West economic corridors linked to deep-water ports, specialized seaports and port services.

The Southeast region will focus on improving regional infrastructure connectivity and strengthening links with the Mekong Delta, the South Central Coast and the Central Highlands.

The plan envisions Ho Chi Minh City becoming an international financial center, developing the Moc Bai-Ho Chi Minh City-Cai Mep-Thi Vai Port industrial-urban corridor connected to the Trans-Asian economic corridor, expanding Cai Mep-Thi Vai into an international container transshipment port, building Long Thanh as an international airport city, and promoting commercial and ecological agriculture while protecting watershed forests, coastal protection forests and mangrove forests.

The Mekong Delta will prioritize large-scale modern commercial agriculture, organic farming and high-efficiency agricultural production. It will also develop agricultural and seafood processing and preservation industries while strengthening value chains for its three key products including seafood, fruit and rice. At the same time, the region will accelerate urbanization, develop a regional urban network and strengthen connectivity with Ho Chi Minh City and the Southeast region.

The decision also outlines key measures to implement the revised plan, including improving policies and regulatory mechanisms, applying science and technology, protecting and restoring land resources, strengthening environmental protection and climate change adaptation, mobilizing resources for implementation, and raising public awareness.

People's committees in provinces have been instructed to strengthen inspections, review and publicly disclose cases in which land has been recovered, allocated or leased but remains unused, as well as investment projects on state-allocated or leased land that have failed to begin operations or have been significantly delayed.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan