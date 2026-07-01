Disaster adaptation and prevention design competition launched

The competition titled “Designs and Solutions for Disaster Adaptation and Prevention in Vietnam" was officially launched in Hanoi on July 1.

At the launching ceremony of the competition (Photo: SGGP)

The competition is co-organized by the Vietnam Association of Architects, in coordination with the Social Affairs Committee under the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, along with relevant agencies.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Vice President of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, Cao Xuan Thao, emphasized that the competition is intended to inspire creativity while fostering the spirit of great national unity and a shared sense of responsibility towards the community.

Through the competition, the organizers aim to develop a repository of architectural designs and disaster adaptation models tailored to the natural conditions, cultural characteristics, and development levels of different regions across the country. These solutions are also expected to strengthen the scientific and practical foundations of state management and policymaking, while enhancing community capacity for disaster prevention and response.

The Vietnam Fatherland Front called on architects, engineers, scientists, experts, lecturers, students, businesses, and architecture enthusiasts nationwide to contribute their expertise, creativity, and sense of social responsibility by submitting innovative ideas and designs that are scientifically sound, highly feasible, and socially meaningful.

Delegates attend the launching ceremony of the competition (Photo: SGGP)

The competition focuses on four main categories of entries.

The first category covers multi-purpose community facilities for disaster prevention and response, serving as evacuation shelters, relief supply storage facilities, community activity centers, meteorological and disaster management stations, and designated areas for safeguarding residents' property during disasters.

The second category includes public infrastructure for flood protection, such as elevated flood-resistant bridges, flood refuge towers, and centralized evacuation shelters in flood-prone areas.

The third category comprises disaster-resilient housing designs for individual households.

The fourth category encompasses other innovative solutions, including emergency structures, new construction materials, prefabricated modular systems, and technological applications for disaster adaptation and risk reduction.

Entries will be accepted from July 1 through August 31. Submission dossiers should be sent to the Vietnam Association of Architects or to the Social Affairs Committee under the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in Hanoi.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh