Government plans to turn Kon Tum into key national medicinal region

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha (1, R) gives the PM-approved planning to Kon Tum leaders

This morning, the People's Committee of Kon Tum Province held a conference to announce the planning of Kon Tum Province for the period 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050 with the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha.

On behalf of the Government, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha highly appreciated what the Party Committee, government and dwellers in Kon Tum Province have achieved.

Previously, the Prime Minister decided to approve the planning of Kon Tum Province for the period 2021 - 2030, with a vision to 2050 with the goal of making the province become one of the fairly developed provinces in the country. Moreover, in the planning, the province will be a key national medicinal area and a major pharmaceutical production center of the country.

At the same time, Kon Tum will be developed into a national and regional tourist destination associated with the Bo Y international border gate economic zone and Mang Den tourist area.

By 2050, Kon Tum will become an important development pillar of the Central Highlands economy and the East-West economic corridor with Mekong sub-region countries. Its economy will be stable, sustainable and equitable development based on digital economy, green economy, and circular economy.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha praised the achievements that Kon Tum has gained lately. Furthermore, he expected Kon Tum will be a green and smart urban area in the coming time.

According to the PM-approved planning, the province must build, renovate and upgrade arterial roads such as Ngoc Hoi - Kon Tum - Pleiku highway; Quang Ngai – Kon Tum expressway project as well as attract more investment in Bo Y International Border Gate Economic Zone and Mang Den tourist area.

Last but not least, the province should pour more investment into the infrastructure of Mang Den Ecotourism Area to meet the criteria of a national ecotourism area and become an attractive tourist destination.

By Huu Phuc – Translated By Anh Quan