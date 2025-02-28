Government issues plan to implement National Marine Spatial Planning

The plan will establish a clear roadmap, along with the necessary resources, to address spatial conflicts in marine resource exploitation.

The south-central province of Ninh Thuan aims for its marine economy to account for 41-42 percent of the total provincial GRDP by 2025. (Photo: VNA)

The plan aims to specify policies, key targets and tasks, and define breakthrough points, orientations, solutions and national projects set out in the National Assembly’s Resolution No. 139/2024/QH15 issued on 28 June 2024. It seeks to ensure the effective execution of the National Marine Spatial Planning through 2030, with long-term goals extending to 2050.

The plan will establish a clear roadmap, along with the necessary resources, to address spatial conflicts in marine resource exploitation. It focuses on the development of marine industries, coastal infrastructure, and the protection of natural and cultural heritage in Vietnam's coastal and marine areas. It also aims to settle key challenges, remove obstacles, and attract investment to drive forward the spatial planning agenda.

A major focus of the plan is building and perfecting institutional frameworks and policies. This includes reviewing and updating the Law on Marine and Island Resources and Environment, as well as other relevant laws, to ensure greater cohesion and improve the effectiveness of marine resources management and environmental protection. Additionally, it develops a coordinated inter-agency mechanism to oversee marine management and the implementation of spatial planning policies.

It clarifies in regulations and standards in handling overlapping marine zones and conflicting usage priorities that have yet to be outlined in the National Marine Spatial Planning, along with the building and implementation of a set of policy criteria for the development of a sea-based strong and rich nation.

The plan also prioritises the creation of a zoning system for local marine spaces and policies to promote clean and renewable energy, along with the development of new marine industries, in line with Vietnam's sustainable marine economic strategy.

It sets out tasks to expand marine and island tourism with a focus on sustainability, including the development of coastal resorts and initiatives to improve living standards of coastal communities. It seeks to preserve the natural, cultural, and historical significance of these regions, while protecting cultural heritage and supporting the growth of sustainable, low-carbon marine aquaculture.

Vietnamplus