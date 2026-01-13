Government Inspectorate holds citizen reception in Ho Chi Minh City

The Government Inspectorate held its regular citizen reception session in Ho Chi Minh City on January 13. The meeting was chaired by Deputy Inspector General of the Government Inspectorate, Duong Quoc Huy.

Deputy Inspector General of the Government Inspectorate, Duong Quoc Huy, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Also in attendance were the head of the Central Citizens' Board of the Government Inspectorate, Nguyen Hong Diep, and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Van Bay.

At the reception, the Deputy Inspector General met with and heard petitions from three complainants regarding compensation and support policies related to land acquisition.

Specifically, the family of Mr. Duong Van Chinh, currently residing in An Khanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, filed a complaint stating that more than 4,600 square meters of their land were expropriated in 2009 and 2010. Yet, they have not received compensation to date. The delay stems from a dispute involving nearly 120 square meters that was notified as overlapping with land allocated to a company. However, in July 2009, the former District 2 People’s Committee acknowledged that the land boundary had been mistakenly assigned to the company. Despite this admission, Mr. Chinh’s family has repeatedly submitted petitions requesting compensation, but the matter remains unresolved.

Deputy Inspector General of the Government Inspectorate, Duong Quoc Huy, meets with citizens in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

Head of the Central Citizens' Board of the Government Inspectorate, Nguyen Hong Diep, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Tran Van Bay, proposed that the Government Inspectorate assign the municipal government to review the case, consider appropriate solutions to resolve the matter for the affected citizen, and report the outcome to the Government Inspectorate.

At the session, the Deputy Inspector General also met with representatives of the household of Mr. Luu Van Long, currently residing in Thuan Giao Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, and the household of Mrs. Nguyen Thi Muon, who now lives in Long Truong Ward.

In particular, Mr. Long’s family complained, alleging that more than 14,900 square meters of their land were reclaimed and allocated to a coconut farm before subsequently being reassigned to Saigontourist Group for project development.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Van Bay speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The Government Inspectorate has instructed the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee to direct Saigontourist Group to coordinate with the former District 9 People’s Committee to address the case and provide support in accordance with the family’s requests.

Deputy Inspector General of the Government Inspectorate, Duong Quoc Huy, noted that these cases have persisted for many years and, although previously reviewed and addressed by the authorities, they have not yet gained the consent of the affected citizens. This has resulted in repeated complaints being filed.

He urged the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee to take decisive action by directing the relevant agencies to promptly review and resolve the cases, ensuring that citizens’ rights are protected in full compliance with the law.

For cases involving families in difficult circumstances, Deputy Inspector General of the Government Inspectorate, Duong Quoc Huy, recommended that the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee direct local authorities to assess each family’s specific conditions. Beyond the general regulations, additional mechanisms and policies should be applied to provide further support, and businesses should be encouraged to create employment opportunities for the affected residents.

By Thu Huong, Ngo Binh—Translated by Kim Khanh