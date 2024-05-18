National

Government fast-tracks enforcement of housing, real estate business laws

The Government on May 17 issued a Resolution approving the proposal to draft amendments to the Housing Law and the Real Estate Business Law, specifically Clause 1 of Article 197 and Clause 1 of Article 82, respectively.

real-esate-4356.jpg.webp
Illustrative image (Photo: baomoi.com)

Both laws were ratified by the National Assembly in November 2023, with their effective date set for January 1, 2025. However, the Government put forth a proposal for these laws to take effect from July 1, 2024, six months earlier.

This proactive step aims to promptly institutionalise the Party's guidelines, as well as the State's policies and laws governing the development and strict management of the real estate market. It seeks to refine mechanisms and policies to ensure the healthy and sustainable development of this market.

Furthermore, this decision ensures that these laws will come into effect concurrently with the Land Law 2024.

VNA

Tags

real estate market the Party's guidelines the State's policies and laws governing the Land Law 2024

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn