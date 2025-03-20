Government delegation works with leaders of Dong Nai, Binh Duong, Tien Giang

Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh led a Government delegation to work with the leaders of Dong Nai, Binh Duong and Tien Giang provinces.

Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh delivers a speech at the working session.

The working session took place in the province of Dong Nai on the morning of March 20, primarily focusing on the implementation of growth scenarios in each locality for the 2026-2030 period; comprehensively reviewing and assessing the results of handling recommendations from these localities as well as other tasks as outlined in official telegram No. 14/CD-TTg dated February 11, 2025, issued by the Prime Minister.

Speaking at the working session, Chairman of the Dong Nai Provincial People's Committee Vo Tan Duc stated that to achieve the 10-percent growth target in 2025, the province has concentrated on completing key projects, including the Nhon Trach 3 and 4 thermal power plants, Phu Tan 2 hydropower plant and five new industrial parks, along with major transport projects under construction such as Bien Hoa - Vung Tau Expressway, Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road No. 3, Ben Luc - Long Thanh Expressway and especially, Long Thanh International Airport which is expected to be completed in 2025.

These key projects are expected to drive double-digit economic growth for the province of Dong Nai.

Additionally, Dong Nai proposed the establishment of a 2,000-hectare Free Trade Zone near Long Thanh International Airport and Phuoc An Port, a 500-hectare High-Tech Park in Cam My District, a 100-hectare IT Hub in Long Thanh District, the construction of Ma Da Bridge and two major transport routes stretching 78 kilometers, with a scale of eight lanes, serve as enhancement of regional connectivity.

These proposals aim to boost economic growth, trade and technology development in the province, added Chairman of the Dong Nai Provincial People's Committee Vo Tan Duc.

Bui Minh Tri, Vice Chairman of the Binh Duong Provincial People's Committee, provided key information at the working session.

The province of Binh Duong is prioritizing the development of the industrial and service sector, foreign investment attraction, and boosting public investment to achieve a 10.5-percent growth target. The locality is accelerating land clearance for key projects to enhance regional connectivity, expand markets, attract investment and train workforces.

Binh Duong Province requested centrally-run ministries and agencies to resolve obstacles related to social housing projects, financial obligations for land use, and investment attraction policies to drive comprehensive economic and social development in the province.

As for the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Tien Giang Provincial People's Committee Tran Van Dung stated that the locality is prioritizing the development of agricultural, industrial and service sectors, and strives to achieving an 8-percent economic growth target.

In order to achieve the set targets, Tien Giang Province is accelerating transport infrastructure investment, including the construction of bridges and expressways, strictly monitoring construction projects to ensure progress and quality.

Besides, the Mekong Delta province submitted key proposals to the Government, including an additional VND3,000 billion (US$117 million) for conducting major infrastructure projects.

The locality also proposed support from the Ministry of Industry and Trade to boost durian exports, leveraging prices and stable demand to increase the proportion of the agricultural sector.

In his concluding remarks, Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh praised the efforts of Dong Nai, Binh Duong and Tien Giang in the economic and social development, public investment disbursement and improvement of the investment environment to attract businesses in passing time.

Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh urged the three provinces to list out challenges and obstacles, and submit proposals for review by central authorities to facilitate solutions.

By Hoang Bac- Translated by Huyen Huong