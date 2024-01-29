National

Government convenes law-building session in January

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired the Government's session on law-building on January 29 to discuss three draft laws and two law proposals.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the session. (Photo: VNA)

In his opening remarks, PM Chinh said the Government and each cabinet member have actively demonstrated a high sense of responsibility to effectively and synchronously implement strategic breakthroughs on institutional reforms with innovations and remarkable impactful results.

He clarified that the Government held 10 law-building sessions in 2023, and submitted 16 laws to the National Assembly for approval, including important ones such as the amended Land Law, the Law on Real Estate Business, and the Housing Law. The Government also issued 28 resolutions and gave comment on 10 bills. The Government and PM also promulgated 127 legal normative documents.

In 2024, the Government continues to focus on building and completing the institutions, one of the three strategic breakthroughs outlined in the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, he said.

The PM noted that this task is becoming increasingly challenging due to the large workload related to institution building and completion, persistent issues, and the emergence of unpredictable situations. He also emphasized that addressing these challenges requires the formulation of new policies that are tailored to the current situation, thus ensuring the continuous improvement of the quality of law-making.

The Government continues to implement Resolution No. 27-NQ/TW approved at the 6th plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee in 2022 on continuing to build and perfect the rule-of-law socialist State in the new period; the law and ordinance making program for 2024; submit to the National Assembly for consideration and approval of the law and ordinance making program for 2025; and organize the implementation of laws, ordinances and resolutions passed by the NA in 2023.

It will also conduct a review and amendment to existing legal regulations, aiming to eliminate difficulties, obstacles, and barriers, and to unlock all resources for development; and propose the building of new legal regulations to adapt to the 4th Industrial Revolution, and promote digital economy, green economy, circular economy, and emerging industries, the PM said.

