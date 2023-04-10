Government convenes law-building meeting

The Government has focused on the three strategic breakthroughs, including that on institution building and completion.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 10 chaired a Government’s law-building meeting focusing on the collection of public opinions on the draft Land Law (revised) to submit to the National Assembly (NA), and the absorption of the NA Standing Committee’s ideas on the draft Housing Law (revised).

PM Chinh said that so far this year, the Government has focused on the three strategic breakthroughs, including that on institution building and completion.

He noted that in the upcoming NA’s fifth session, the Government will submit 18 bills and draft ordinances for approval.

The draft Land Law (revised) and Housing Law (revised) are important bills with a high level of complexity and sensitivity and large scale with far-reaching effects, the PM underlined, stressing the need for the Government to pay great attention to ensure their progress and quality.

The Government will continue to listen to opinions from the people, experts, scientists, management officials and relevant groups to complete the bill, he said.